Santa Maria di Licodia, car plunges into a ravine: man rescued by Fire Brigade helicopter

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SANTA MARIA DI LICODIA (CATANIA)—Moments of great concern in the early afternoon today in contrada Rocca del Corvo, Santa Maria di Licodia, where a driver plunged into a deep ravine in his SUV for reasons still under investigation.

The complex Fire Brigade intervention

The alarm was raised shortly after 2:00 p.m., immediately mobilizing the Fire Brigade team from the Paternò detachment. Given the rough terrain and the difficulty of reaching the vehicle by land, the immediate intervention of the Fire Brigade Flight Department from Catania was required. They arrived on site with a helicopter and rescue personnel on board.

The rescue and transfer to hospital

Once the SUV was located, the operators rappelled into the ravine to provide first aid to the injured man and secure him. Subsequently, the man was lifted aboard the aircraft using a winch.

After landing on the helipad in Ragalna, the Fire Brigade handed the injured man over to the 118 medical team, who urgently transported him to San Marco Hospital in Catania for the necessary checks and treatment.