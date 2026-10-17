Haulers’ strike: Salvini calls summit in Milan, but trucks remain at a standstill. Anci Sicilia: “Cut excise duties immediately”

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PALERMO / MILAN – The haulage crisis and high fuel prices have reached a decisive phase. The Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, has officially called a meeting for Tuesday, October 20 in Milan with representatives of the Sicilian Transport Coordination Committee (Cts), along with delegations from Calabria and Apulia. The summit aims to sign a memorandum of understanding that addresses the long-standing demands put forward by the sector.

Despite the opening of the ministerial talks, the protest continues: the blockade of heavy goods vehicles remains in place indefinitely.

Cts stands firm: “Without signatures, the blockade goes on”

Representatives of Sicily’s haulage sector have welcomed the invitation to Milan but clarified that the mobilization will not be called off until written and binding guarantees are obtained.

“We are confident that the minister will accept our requests, which we consider vital for the future of the sector. However, we want to make it clear from the outset that, without the official signing of all the requested points, no service stoppages will be lifted,” stated Salvatore Bella, coordinator of the Sicilian Transport Coordination Committee, unequivocally.

Anci Sicilia’s appeal: “Excise duty cuts and regional funds are needed”

In support of the sector’s demands and concerned about the repercussions on Sicily’s entire economy, Anci Sicilia has also intervened. The Association of Municipalities, through its president Paolo Amenta and general secretary Mario Emanuele Alvano, has urged joint and coordinated action between Rome and Palermo.