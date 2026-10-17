Handball, Albatro secures back-to-back win: Merano crushed 38-33 at PalaAkradina

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SIRACUSA, October 17, 2026 – A second consecutive victory for Teamnetwork Albatro, which defeated Alperia Merano at home with a final score of 38 to 33 in a highly spectacular and intense match. Following last week’s away win against Molteno, the team coached by Spanish manager Mateo Garralda maintains its momentum and secures two crucial points for its league standing.

The match: balance, surge and final management

The visitors from South Tyrol, led by coach Juergen Prantner, arrived in Siracusa with a reshuffled lineup due to the absence of left wing Costa. On the Siracusa side, Baptista remains sidelined, while Arcieri and Boggia are on the bench as a precaution.

First half (20-16): The first thirty minutes unfold as a continuous exchange of blows, with both teams trading breaks and counter-breaks. In the final five minutes before halftime, Garralda’s players step up their defensive intensity, make fewer passing errors, and deliver the decisive push that sends them into the break with a +4 lead.

The first thirty minutes unfold as a continuous exchange of blows, with both teams trading breaks and counter-breaks. In the final five minutes before halftime, Garralda’s players step up their defensive intensity, make fewer passing errors, and deliver the decisive push that sends them into the break with a lead. Second half: After the restart, Teamnetwork extends its advantage to a maximum +6. Merano stages a proud comeback and, led by Ernst (the match’s top scorer with 8 goals), closes the gap to -3. At that point, Siracusa’s deeper bench proves decisive: plays by Mazzone (9 goals) and Angiolini (7 goals) blunt the visitors’ recovery, allowing Albatro to restore the distance and finish with a clear 38-33.

The match stats