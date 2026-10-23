Great contemporary dance at Priolo Gargallo’s Teatro Comunale: Spellbound arrives for the International Ballet Festival

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PRIOLO GARGALLO (SR) – The world of author-led ballet is coming to the province of Syracuse. Teatro Comunale di Priolo Gargallo is preparing to host two exceptional evenings as part of the International Ballet Festival, with a special appearance by Spellbound Contemporary Ballet, a leading light of Italian dance on the world stage.

The stage on via del Fico will welcome three acclaimed productions by the renowned choreographers Mauro Astolfi and Roberto Tedesco, a trio of works that blend athletic power, contemporary aesthetics and profound reflections on existence.

Monday 26 October (8.30pm): Ghostland & Triple Trip

The first evening of this two-part event will open with two performances of striking visual and conceptual impact:

Ghostland (choreography by Mauro Astolfi): This work examines a habitat that is not imaginary but political and deeply human, in which physical presence tends towards transparency. In a contemporary society driven by performance and appearance, a community of dancers moves with millimetre precision while identity is reduced to an imperfect echo.

This work examines a habitat that is not imaginary but political and deeply human, in which physical presence tends towards transparency. In a contemporary society driven by performance and appearance, a community of dancers moves with millimetre precision while identity is reduced to an imperfect echo. Triple Trip (choreography by Roberto Tedesco): A choreographic exploration in which memory, reality and future projection overlap. Six bodies – split into pairs representing the past, present and future – trace parallel trajectories destined to converge in a new and alien temporal dimension.

Tuesday 27 October (8.30pm): Vivaldiana

The second evening will feature the celebrated creation Vivaldiana, with choreography by Mauro Astolfi:

A work conceived as an original and dynamic reworking of Antonio Vivaldi’s musical universe. The show pays homage to the Venetian composer, capturing his rebellious spirit, nonconformism and creative genius that upended the conventions of Baroque music, translated into movement by the expressive and virtuosic power of the dance company.