Noto signs twinning agreement with Costa del Sol-Axarquía: partnership with 31 Spanish municipalities for tourism and culture

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

NOTO (SR) / MALAGA – A major step forward in Noto’s drive for outreach and internationalisation. This morning, at the Malaga headquarters, the Municipality of Noto and the Association of Municipalities of Costa del Sol-Axarquía officially signed a twinning protocol, with the Spanish inter-municipal body representing 31 municipalities in Andalusia and southern Spain.

The institutional agreement aims to join forces and create a strategic synergy between two areas sharing a deep-rooted vocation for tourism, landscape, food and wine, and historical and cultural heritage.

Areas of cooperation: from tourism to EU funding

The signed agreement sets out a broad range of joint actions and projects across several fields:

Promotion and culture: joint organisation of festivals, art exhibitions, food and wine fairs and promotional events to showcase local excellence in each other’s markets;

joint organisation of festivals, art exhibitions, food and wine fairs and promotional events to showcase local excellence in each other’s markets; Youth and sport: activation of youth mobility programmes, study visits for students and exchanges between delegations and sports clubs from the Noto area and Spain;

activation of youth mobility programmes, study visits for students and exchanges between delegations and sports clubs from the Noto area and Spain; Innovation and public administration: sharing of best practices and management models in digital transition , social inclusion and improving waste management ;

sharing of best practices and management models in , and improving ; Community planning: development of strategic partnerships to submit joint projects aimed at securing and managing direct funding and grants from the European Union.

A permanent working group for territorial growth

To ensure the agreement is operational and to monitor the progress of individual initiatives, the deal also provides for the future establishment of a permanent working group made up of representatives from the administrations involved.

The stated goal of Noto’s municipal administration is to make the twinning a concrete economic driver, capable of generating direct positive spillovers for the tourism supply chain, local businesses, the third sector and young people, while consolidating the Baroque capital’s central role in the landscape of major European cultural circuits.