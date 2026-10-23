Humanitarian deal in Oleshky: Melania Trump brokers local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine

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WASHINGTON / OLESHKY – A strictly humanitarian diplomatic breakthrough has come directly from the White House. The First Lady Melania Trump has secured an agreement for a localised ceasefire in the city of Oleshky, an urban centre on the front line in Ukraine.

The temporary truce will officially take effect on 29 October, as confirmed by an official note from the US administration.

“The two countries have agreed to temporarily halt military action in Oleshky to allow humanitarian aid to enter and prepare the evacuation of civilians through established routes,” the statement issued from Washington reads. The agreement was also commented on by President Donald Trump: “Both sides wanted it.”

Melania Trump: “Situation is dire, intervention essential”

The reasons behind the initiative were explained by Melania Trump herself, who worked directly with Russian and Ukrainian institutional and military leaders to define the parameters, timelines and operational conditions for the corridor:

“The situation in Oleshky is dire,” the First Lady said. “It is a city on the front line, on the brink of disaster. The remaining population consists mainly of elderly people who urgently need medical assistance, medicine, food and drinking water. Residents have limited electricity, live surrounded by mined roads and endure constant military attacks.”

“It became entirely clear that, without my intervention, it would have been impossible to get humanitarian aid into the city and evacuate the elderly,” Melania Trump added.

Independent monitoring and on-the-ground guarantees

To ensure full compliance with the agreements and transparency of operations on the ground, the First Lady announced an external oversight mechanism:

“I have also involved an impartial American media organisation, which will accompany the Russian and Ukrainian teams on the ground and document the entire process to ensure that the wishes of each family are faithfully respected.”

The operations to bring in aid convoys and the first protected civilian transfers will begin on the agreed date of 29 October.