Mourning in the Sicilian Church: Cardinal Paolo Romeo, Archbishop emeritus of Palermo, dies at 88

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ACIREALE (CT) – The Sicilian Church and the Catholic world are in mourning for the death of His Eminence the Most Reverend Cardinal Paolo Romeo, Archbishop emeritus of Palermo and a historic diplomat of the Holy See. The prelate died at the age of 88 on the morning of Sunday, 25 October 2026, at San Marco hospital in Catania.

The announcement was officially made by the Diocese of Acireale, the city of his birth to which the Cardinal remained deeply attached throughout his life and where he had chosen to retire in his later years.

Lying in state and solemn funeral at Acireale Cathedral

The Diocese of Acireale has already announced the programme for the final farewell to Cardinal Romeo, whose body will receive the homage of the faithful and institutions in the heart of his city:

Tuesday 27 October (9.30am): Preparation and opening of the lying in state inside Acireale Cathedral.

Preparation and opening of the inside Acireale Cathedral. Tuesday 27 October (8pm): Solemn prayer vigil in the Cathedral.

Solemn in the Cathedral. Wednesday 28 October (11am): Celebration of the solemn funeral in Acireale Cathedral.

From papal diplomacy to leading the Archdiocese of Palermo

Born in Acireale on 20 February 1938 and ordained a priest in 1961, Paolo Romeo was a figure of extraordinary prominence in Vatican diplomacy and pastoral governance:

Diplomatic service: After postings to the papal representations in Belgium, Luxembourg, Venezuela, Rwanda and Burundi, on 17 December 1983 he was appointed by St John Paul II as Apostolic Nuncio to Haiti , receiving episcopal ordination on 6 January 1984. He later served as Nuncio to Colombia (1990), Canada (1999) and Italy and the Republic of San Marino (2001).

After postings to the papal representations in Belgium, Luxembourg, Venezuela, Rwanda and Burundi, on 17 December 1983 he was appointed by St John Paul II as , receiving episcopal ordination on 6 January 1984. He later served as Nuncio to (1990), (1999) and (2001). Archbishop of Palermo: On 19 December 2006 Pope Benedict XVI appointed him Metropolitan Archbishop of Palermo, a role he held until 2015. In 2010 the same Pope created him a Cardinal .

On 19 December 2006 Pope Benedict XVI appointed him Metropolitan Archbishop of Palermo, a role he held until 2015. In 2010 the same Pope created him a . The Conclave and regional roles: In 2013 he participated as a Cardinal elector in the Conclave that elected Pope Francis. He was also President of the Sicilian Episcopal Conference and Apostolic Administrator of the Eparchy of Piana degli Albanesi.

His episcopal ministry was always guided by the Paschal and Pauline motto Caritas omnia sustinet (“Love bears all things”), a summary of his unconditional service to the Church and to people.

The deep bond with Acireale and Sicily

Despite the prestigious international roles that took him far from the island for decades, Cardinal Romeo maintained a constant and unchanging channel of affection and attention towards the ecclesial community of Acireale and the entire Sicilian clergy.

After the end of his pastoral mandate in Palermo, he chose to return to live permanently in his native Acireale, alternating moments of meditation and prayer with a constant presence at the main solemnities and in the work of the Sicilian Episcopal Conference. Sicily loses an authoritative pastor, rigorous in duty and a profound witness of faith.