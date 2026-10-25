Argentine tango takes Priolo Gargallo at the International Ballet Festival: tonight at Teatro Comunale

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PRIOLO GARGALLO (SR) – Great dance and great music take centre stage tonight, Sunday 25 October 2026, in Priolo Gargallo. Teatro Comunale hosts a highlight of the International Ballet Festival, offering the public a double bill focused on the magic, passion and subtle irony of Argentine tango.

The programme features an original theatrical performance followed by a participatory event open to all enthusiasts.

6.30pm – The show: “Le Tango des Malfaiteurs”

The evening opens with a performance by the renowned company Naturalis Labor, presenting “Le Tango des Malfaiteurs”, devised and choreographed by Luciano Padovani.

The piece is a theatrical mosaic of small love stories, courtships and fleeting encounters that unfold and intertwine in an abandoned place, marked by the evocative notes of a bandoneón solo. The work blends contemporary dance technique with the sensuality of classic tango, performed by five international-level dancers and tango artists.

From 8pm – “Encuentro Tango”: the theatre becomes a milonga

After the theatrical performance, the stage of Teatro Comunale will change guise to become a true Buenos Aires milonga.

From 8pm the floor will be open to all dancers and enthusiasts who wish to dance and immerse themselves in the classic and traditional sounds of tango. The social event will be enhanced by the special presence of Argentine masters Walter Suquia and Loredana De Brasi, who will join the participants, guiding them on an emotional journey to the heart of Argentine culture.