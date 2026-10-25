Success in Francofonte for the 6th “Solidarity and Legality Tour”: sport and charity at the Silvio Morina Stadium

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

FRANCOFONTE (SR) – The 6th edition of the “Solidarity and Legality Tour” ended with extraordinary public success, participation and generosity. The charity football tournament took place on Saturday 24 October 2026 at the Silvio Morina Municipal Stadium in Francofonte.

The initiative was promoted by officers from the Syracuse Police Headquarters, under the leadership of Giovanni Bruccone, who for years has been a reference point in organising events to spread social values, legality and sport as a vehicle for inclusion. The event was sponsored by the Special Commissioners of the Francofonte Municipality.

The teams on the pitch and the charity fund

Four local teams took to the field at the town stadium, delivering a day of intense competition but above all of great unity and friendship:

Città di Francofonte – Vecchie Glorie ;

; Commercianti Lentini ;

; Questura di Siracusa ;

; Team ASP Siracusa.

Thanks to the collective and spontaneous response from the teams, sponsors and spectators, the event raised €800. The entire amount will be donated to Caritas in Francofonte to provide tangible support for vulnerable families and households in the area.

Comments: “A concrete gesture of closeness to others”

At the end of the charity tournament, organiser Giovanni Bruccone wished to express his heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in the organisation:

“I wish to express my heartfelt thanks to all the participating teams for the spirit of loyalty and friendship they showed on the pitch, to the sponsors, to the Special Commissioners of the Francofonte Municipality and to everyone who contributed to the full success of this day. The primary goal remains to stand by our community.”

Father Luca Gallina, the parish priest, also spoke in a spirit of blessing and gratitude: “We wish to express our deep gratitude to those who organised and those who contributed with generosity: every gesture of solidarity and closeness to others will be rewarded by the Lord.”

The organisers finally announced the next stages and editions of the Tour to continue promoting a culture of respect and mutual support in the Syracuse area.