Rumours from Rome: Renato Schifani tipped for national privacy watchdog role

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PALERMO / ROME – In the corridors of power and the institutional rooms of the capital, a top-level rumour is circulating with growing insistence. It is still a behind-the-scenes hypothesis shrouded in the utmost confidentiality, but if confirmed it would trigger a political earthquake in the governing structure of the Region of Sicily.

The current President of the Sicilian Region, Renato Schifani, could be the next National Privacy Guarantor.

The Rome summit with La Russa

Rumours about the Palermo-Rome axis are said to have taken shape and substance last week during an official mission to the capital by the Sicilian President.

Among the various high-level political meetings, Schifani is said to have had a key meeting with the Senate President Ignazio La Russa. The discussion reportedly covered not only the regional and economic dossiers open with the central government, but also the future balance of appointments to head the national independent authorities.

The political scenarios for Sicily

Should the institutional process for appointing the head of the Privacy Guarantor Authority materialise in the coming weeks, Palazzo d’Orléans would lose its top figure. A prospect that would open entirely new scenarios for the island’s governance:

Change at the top: Schifani’s potential appointment as Privacy Guarantor would require him to step down as President of the Sicilian Region;

Schifani’s potential appointment as Privacy Guarantor would require him to step down as President of the Sicilian Region; Realignment of alliances: An urgent round of talks would inevitably begin within the centre-right to redesign the regional leadership and set a new administrative phase for Sicily.

For now, those directly involved are maintaining the utmost caution and official reserve, waiting to see whether last week’s talks in Rome will translate into a formal institutional transition.