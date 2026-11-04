Priolo Gargallo, “fake Carabinieri” scam foiled: couple arrested

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

An 83-year-old woman grew suspicious after the scam call and alerted the Carabinieri, who caught the swindler inside her home and her accomplice in a car.

by the Editorial Staff

4 November 2026

PRIOLO GARGALLO – Swift action by the Carabinieri of Priolo Gargallo station foiled yet another scam targeting vulnerable people, leading to the arrest of a couple of known offenders. A 38-year-old man from Catania and his 43-year-old partner from Caltanissetta, both already known to police for crimes against people and property, were caught red-handed.

The pair must answer charges of attempted aggravated fraud against an elderly person.

The “fake jewellery check” trap and the victim’s response

The incident took place on Friday afternoon. An 83-year-old woman living in Priolo Gargallo received a phone call from a man posing as a Carabinieri officer. The caller claimed her son’s car had just been used in a jewellery store robbery. To clear the relative’s name, the scammer said an immediate check of the valuables kept at home was necessary.

The elderly woman, suspicious of the unusual request, kept her composure and acted quickly:

Immediate report: She promptly called her son and the Carabinieri operations room to verify the operation’s authenticity.

She promptly called her son and the Carabinieri operations room to verify the operation’s authenticity. Carabinieri raid: A patrol from Priolo Gargallo station, engaged in area patrols, reached her home within minutes.

Arrested on the spot and taken to prison

On arrival, the Carabinieri found the 43-year-old already inside the flat, trying to get the woman to hand over her gold. At the same time, they stopped her 38-year-old accomplice, who was waiting in a car outside, ready to drive the getaway.

After the formalities, the couple were arrested:

The woman was taken to Catania’s Piazza Lanza prison.

The man was transferred to Syracuse’s Cavadonna prison.

Carabinieri advice to prevent scams against the elderly

The Carabinieri renew their appeal to the public to counter this insidious and widespread phenomenon: