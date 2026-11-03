Vittoria: man asleep on tracks hit by train survives by miracle – video

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Photos and video sent by Franco Assenza

VITTORIA – Moments of intense fear unfolded this evening along the railway line skirting the town of Vittoria. A foreign national was injured after being hit by a train while near the tracks.

The complex and delicate circumstances of the incident are still under investigation by police and staff from Ferrovie dello Stato who attended the scene.

Reconstruction: the impact and rescue beneath the train

According to an initial reconstruction, the man had fallen asleep close to the railway, likely in a heavily intoxicated state after drinking alcohol. As the train approached, the driver noticed the obstacle on the tracks and activated the emergency brake, but was unable to stop the train before impact.

The train therefore passed over the man, leaving him trapped beneath the locomotive. Despite the drama of the event, he survived, suffering a hand injury and various other bodily injuries:

Rescue of the injured man : Rescuers and police worked for several minutes with the utmost care to free the man from beneath the locomotive’s undercarriage.

: Rescuers and police worked for several minutes with the utmost care to free the man from beneath the locomotive’s undercarriage. Medical treatment: Once freed, he was treated by 118 paramedics, stabilised and rushed to hospital for checks and necessary treatment. His overall condition remains under assessment.

Disruption to services and judicial investigations

The collision and subsequent recovery and safety operations inevitably caused delays, slowdowns and temporary suspensions to rail services on the affected line.

Police officers carried out the usual investigations to reconstruct the impact trajectory and rule out third-party responsibility in an incident that, given its dynamics and severity, narrowly avoided tragedy despite ending without fatalities.