Sisma 90 refunds: Syracuse public meeting to unblock pending sums and protect those excluded

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SYRACUSE – The issue of Sisma 90 refunds remains unresolved, with thousands of taxpayers in the provinces of Syracuse, Catania and Ragusa still waiting. More than 30 years after the earthquake that struck eastern Sicily in December 1990, a significant number of citizens are still awaiting payment or regularisation of sums paid as taxes.

To provide an update on refund procedures, clarify payments made and analyse the critical issues of pending or excluded cases, a public meeting open to all citizens in the area has been organised:

Date and time : Saturday 7 November 2026, 10am.

: Saturday 7 November 2026, 10am. Venue : Hall of the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Tears, Syracuse.

: Hall of the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Tears, Syracuse. Speakers: M5S MP Filippo Scerra, Democratic Party senator Antonio Nicita and Sisma 90 association president Totò Lantieri.

The problems: unprocessed applications and the 2010 deadline issue

Although a procedural breakthrough in December 2024 enabled some taxpayers who had submitted proper applications to receive their refunds, many entitled individuals are still waiting for their due repayment.

Added to this is the complex situation of those who did not apply by the 2010 deadline and were automatically excluded from the payment process. MPs Scerra and Nicita are therefore calling for legislative action to overcome the time constraints and the difficulties in locating accounting documents dating back more than three decades:

“Anyone entitled to a refund must receive it. Families and businesses have been waiting more than 30 years for a right they have already acquired. We need a legislative solution capable of overcoming the obstacles that have prevented some citizens from accessing their repayment.” — Filippo Scerra and Antonio Nicita, national MPs

The aims of the public meeting

The Saturday event aims to gather local testimonies and press the relevant institutions for precise clarifications on the amount of remaining financial resources, the schedule for future payments and the scope of excluded individuals.

Regarding the continuation of the dispute, Sisma 90 association president Totò Lantieri reiterated the firm intention to demand definitive answers: