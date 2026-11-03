ASP to strengthen prison healthcare services in Syracuse

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The special commissioner of the provincial health authority (ASP) of Syracuse, Gioacchino Iraci, met the new director of the prison, Fabio Prestopino. Commissioner Iraci expressed the authority’s strong commitment to strengthening and improving prison healthcare services,

Attending the meeting were Donatella Capizzello, head of nursing for the prison sector, Claudio Bottiglieri, medical director of the prison, and Carolina Baiano, director of the prison medicine operational unit, who paid an official visit to Syracuse prison.

During the cordial meeting, special commissioner Iraci offered the new director his sincerest best wishes for the important and sensitive role.

During the visit, the commissioner emphasised the authority’s full support for all ASP healthcare staff working daily inside the facility, praising their dedication and professionalism in a particularly complex operational context.

Commissioner Iraci also reaffirmed the authority’s strong commitment to strengthening and improving prison healthcare services, reiterating the intention to consolidate the productive collaboration and institutional synergy between the prison and the ASP of Syracuse, with the priority goal of safeguarding the right to health of the detainee population and ensuring adequate support for frontline staff.