Catania’s Teatro ABC stages Jean Genet’s The Maids

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

CATANIA – Intrigue, fierce rivalry and a subtle, searing power game come to life on the stage of Teatro ABC di Catania with a production of “The Maids”, the celebrated masterpiece by Jean Genet, presented in the refined translation by Giorgio Caproni.

A play that is both intense and provocative, in which the boundaries between reality and fiction are constantly blurred, sweeping the audience into a psychological whirlpool thick with dramatic tension and twists.

An outstanding cast under the direction of Guglielmo Ferro

The production stars three leading figures from the theatre world: Fioretta Mari, Nadia De Luca and Francesca Ferro. The artistic direction and staging are by Guglielmo Ferro, who captures the complexity of Genet’s text, highlighting its symbolic charge and stylistic modernity.

Through morbid ritual and the reversal of mistress and servant roles, the work explores human neuroses, social frustration and the illusion of revenge, confirming itself as one of the most powerful plays of 20th-century theatre.

The performance schedule at Teatro ABC

The show will run in the Catania theatre on via Pietro Mascagni for ten dates in November:

Performance dates : 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21 and 22 November 2026 .

: . Location: Teatro ABC, Catania.

A highlight of the Mount Etna prose season, designed to give the audience a theatrical experience that moves, challenges and provokes thought.

Book your ticket now for “THE MAIDS”!