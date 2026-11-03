Mount Etna healthcare: the provincial health authority of Catania unveils new Community Health Centres in Belpasso, Randazzo and Bronte

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

CATANIA – A widespread care network to bring public healthcare closer to citizens, cut waiting lists, ease pressure on hospital emergency rooms and provide swift responses to the needs of frail and chronic patients. This is the strategic plan of the provincial health authority (ASP) of Catania, which has officially presented the new Community Health Centres in Belpasso, Randazzo and Bronte, together with the new Community Hospital in Randazzo.

Structural refurbishment and technological modernisation have enabled the Mount Etna area to have cutting-edge facilities staffed by multidisciplinary teams of GPs, paediatricians, family nurses and outpatient specialists, in constant liaison with the social services of the local councils.

Laganga Senzio: “Real integration between community and hospital”

The director general of the ASP of Catania, Giuseppe Laganga Senzio, explained the value of the socio-healthcare reorganisation:

“The Community Health Centres and Community Hospitals are components of a single territorial care system in which local services, intermediate care and hospital facilities work in an integrated manner. Our goal is to ensure appropriate and continuous care pathways. Collaboration with local authorities and dialogue with professionals have been crucial in organising services that can truly meet the community’s needs.” — Giuseppe Laganga Senzio, Director General, ASP Catania

Attending the official ceremony at the Mount Etna centres were the deputy president of the Region of Sicily Luca Sammartino, the director general of the ASP of Enna Mario Zappia and the provincial secretary of the Uil Enza Meli.

Praise from the mayors of the area: Belpasso, Randazzo and Bronte

The mayors of the towns hosting the new healthcare facilities expressed strong satisfaction:

Carlo Caputo (mayor of Belpasso) : “A public facility’s value lies in the service it provides. Today Belpasso has a new healthcare facility and a building returned to the community with an essential function.”

: “A public facility’s value lies in the service it provides. Today Belpasso has a new healthcare facility and a building returned to the community with an essential function.” Antonino Grillo (mayor of Randazzo) : “A great result born of synergy with the ASP. We will now work to ensure this facility offers useful and dignified services to the area.”

: “A great result born of synergy with the ASP. We will now work to ensure this facility offers useful and dignified services to the area.” Giuseppe Gullotta (mayor of Bronte): “This is the right approach to stop citizens from overcrowding the emergency room. This facility responds promptly to frail individuals and helps counter the depopulation of our towns.”

Opening hours and services provided

The new facilities will operate with different organisational arrangements depending on the type of centre: