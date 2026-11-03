Messina: new public housing rules approved, historic residency requirement scrapped and repayment plans extended to 120 months

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

MESSINA – A turning point in the Municipality of Messina’s housing policy. The Budget Committee at Palazzo Zanca has approved a rewrite of the rules for allocating public housing (ERP). The text, revised after the Constitutional Court ruled the so-called “historic residency” requirement unlawful, will now go before the Municipal council for a final vote.

The new regulatory framework aims to eliminate discriminatory criteria linked to long-term residence, focusing instead on the actual socio-economic hardship of applicants.

Calafiore: “Reward genuine need, not length of residency”

The approach taken by the municipal administration was explained by the member of the municipal executive responsible for social services, Alessandra Calafiore:

“The new rules introduce a fundamental principle: access to public housing must reward genuine need, not length of residency.” — Alessandra Calafiore, member of the municipal executive responsible for social services, Municipality of Messina

Approved amendments: debt repayment over 120 months

During the committee’s work, amendments tabled by the Scurria Sindaco council group were approved unanimously, designed to help households in no-fault arrears.

The main changes to debt positions are:

Extended repayment plans : the option to repay outstanding debts to the Municipality in instalments is extended from the original 48 months to a maximum of 120 monthly payments .

: the option to repay outstanding debts to the Municipality in instalments is extended from the original 48 months to a maximum of . Reduced upfront payment: the initial amount due on signing the plan is halved from 20% to 10% of the total owed.

The administration and the council aim to encourage regularisation of outstanding financial positions by making payments affordable for those entitled.

Process and public notice: no immediate allocations

After the final approval by the council and the formal entry into force of the rules, the Municipality will publish a 30-day public notice for updating data and the new ranking lists. The administration clarifies that no direct housing allocations will be made during this initial technical phase.