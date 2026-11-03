Cybersecurity: the alarm over fake social profiles and “clone” sites and how to avoid online scams

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Rome – Eye-catching notifications, flash offers for sold-out concert tickets or cultural events at rock-bottom prices. In the age of social media, online fraud increasingly travels via sponsored posts, stories and private messages spread by profiles that mimic the visual identity and name of well-known, authorised ticketing platforms.

Behind the promise of snapping up the last available ticket, however, lurks the threat of phishing: a tried-and-tested mechanism based on “clone” sites created solely to steal login credentials, personal codes and credit card details.

How the “clone” site scam works

The bait almost always starts with a social interaction: the user sees a post or story published by a page that looks official, complete with company logo, high-resolution images of the event and enthusiastic reviews.

By clicking on the provided link, the user is redirected to a fake web platform, identical to the original. When they enter their login details or make a payment, their financial information does not buy any ticket but is handed straight to the scammers.

Tips for verifying the authenticity of channels

To protect yourself from digital fraud and browse safely, cybersecurity experts and law enforcement recommend following a few simple but essential practical rules: