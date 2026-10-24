Priolo rewards culture: a solemn award presented to writer Arcangelo Scalici

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PRIOLO GARGALLO (SR) – An important moment dedicated to literary excellence and the local identity heritage was held in the council chamber of the Municipality. Mayor Pippo Gianni presented a merit award for cultural achievements to the writer and Priolo author Arcangelo Scalici.

The honour was awarded for his commitment to promoting and disseminating culture, as well as for bringing prestige to the community of Priolo Gargallo through three acclaimed publications: “Viaggio in Paradiso”, “Viaggio in Paradiso, tornando sui miei passi” and the collection “Piccole perle d’amore e d’amare”.

The words of mayor Pippo Gianni

It was an act of deep gratitude and an institutional tribute to an author who, through the written word and the evocative images in his works, has succeeded in sublimating the sensitivity and memory of the area.

“Arcangelo Scalici is an author who, through his writings and images, has been able to convey with deep sensitivity emotions, memory and identity,” Gianni said during the presentation. “This award represents the heartfelt thanks of the administration and the entire Priolo community for the essential contribution made to the cultural growth and promotion of our town.”