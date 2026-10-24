Strong gas smell in Priolo Gargallo: mayor Gianni launches checks

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PRIOLO GARGALLO (SR) – A new and intense wave of offensive odours is causing concern among residents of Priolo Gargallo. Starting at 3pm today, Saturday 24 October, the entire town – both the Priolo Alto area and the Priolo Basso district – has been engulfed by a strong, acrid stench of gas and hydrocarbons, whose source within the nearby industrial and petrochemical hub remains unclear.

The situation has immediately alarmed the population, with dozens of reports received by municipal offices and emergency call centres due to the unbreathable air.

The Municipality steps in: measures by mayor Pippo Gianni and deputy mayor Biamonte

Surveys and checks are already under way by the relevant municipal bodies to precisely identify the emission source and the plant from which the unauthorised discharge is coming.

On the instructions of mayor Pippo Gianni and deputy mayor Alessandro Biamonte, the Municipal Police and the municipal Civil Protection technicians have begun an extensive patrol of the areas bordering the industrial zone. At the same time, Gianni has ordered the immediate activation of monitoring procedures with the regional environmental protection agency (ARPA Sicilia) to track the peaks of non-methane hydrocarbons and odorous substances recorded by the detection network’s sensors.

The administration led by mayor Gianni has pledged that checks will continue non-stop until the responsible company is identified, in order to take the consequent disciplinary action and safeguard public health.