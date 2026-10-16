Robbery and kidnapping: two Siracusa residents arrested

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Robbery and kidnapping are the alleged crimes for which two Siracusa residents were arrested. Officers from the Mobile Squad of the Siracusa Police Headquarters executed a detention order issued by the Prosecutor’s Office at the Siracusa Court against two young men, aged 25 and 30, both from Siracusa.

The two are accused of kidnapping and aggravated robbery against the owner of a venue in Ortigia.

In particular, the swift and intense investigations, conducted by Mobile Squad detectives and coordinated by the local Prosecutor’s Office, identified the two as the alleged perpetrators of the robbery that took place on September 10 against a business owner who, after work, was heading home. The two suspects, brandishing a gun, forced him to hand over the night’s takings. Not satisfied, they then compelled him to go with them to withdraw more cash from an ATM and then to the victim’s home to take additional money from a piggy bank.

The evidence gathered was fully endorsed by the competent Judicial Authority, which issued the precautionary measure in question.

A house search at the 30-year-old’s home led to the discovery and seizure of the gun presumably used in the robbery. Subsequent technical checks revealed that the weapon was a replica.

After completing the legal formalities, the two arrestees were taken to prison.