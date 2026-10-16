Siracusa Coast Guard: the results of operation “Safe Seas and Lakes 2026”

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SIRACUSA, October 15, 2026 – The summer operation “Safe Seas and Lakes 2026”, conducted by the Port Captaincy Corps – Coast Guard, has officially concluded. Locally, the Siracusa Port Captaincy has reviewed an intense season of operational, environmental and rescue controls along the 120 kilometers of coastline under its jurisdiction, stretching from the Magnisi peninsula (Priolo Gargallo) to the mouth of Pantano Longarini (Pachino).

From June 16 to September 20, 2026, the operation involved the constant deployment of 39 service members and 5 naval units, engaged daily in prevention and surveillance activities on land and at sea.

Operational figures: over 3,100 checks and 152 fines

The end-of-summer review highlights comprehensive monitoring of the Siracusa coastline, with particular attention to bathing safety and the protection of the Plemmirio Marine Protected Area:

Total checks: 3,110 inspections carried out in operational, public maritime domain and environmental areas.

carried out in operational, public maritime domain and environmental areas. Administrative fines: 152 tickets issued for offenses related to coastal navigation in waters reserved for swimmers, lack of on-board documents (licenses, insurance), irregularities in rescue services at beach establishments, and violations in the rental/leasing of boats.

issued for offenses related to coastal navigation in waters reserved for swimmers, lack of on-board documents (licenses, insurance), irregularities in rescue services at beach establishments, and violations in the rental/leasing of boats. Leisure boating checks: 349 targeted checks conducted on leisure boats to verify compliance with maritime regulations.

conducted on leisure boats to verify compliance with maritime regulations. Crime reports: 15 crime reports submitted to the judiciary, including 7 for environmental offenses (illegal waste management and sewage discharges), 6 for unauthorized use of public maritime domain, and 2 for violations of navigation safety regulations.

Coastline safety: unexploded ordnance and sea events

Notable was also the administrative and technical commitment to managing sports events and clearing stretches of sea to protect swimmers:

Regattas and events: 18 ordinances issued to regulate sports events and sailing regattas safely.

issued to regulate sports events and sailing regattas safely. Unexploded ordnance clearance: In collaboration with the Navy’s S.D.A.I. Unit, 12 ordinances were issued to prohibit access to affected waters and 6 ordinances for the disposal of unexploded ordnance found along the coast.

Search and rescue (S.A.R.): 40 people rescued

The most significant chapter concerns search and rescue operations at sea. The S.A.R. naval units and Coast Guard rescuers of Siracusa intervened in numerous emergencies, assisting vessels in distress and rescuing a total of 40 people in difficulty in the waters off the Aretusean coast.