“In Dialogue with Lucia”: Spiritual Formation by the Deputazione on October 18 in Canicattini Bagni

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SYRACUSE / CANICATTINI BAGNI – The spiritual preparation journey promoted by the Deputazione della Cappella di Santa Lucia for all devotees of the Archdiocese of Syracuse’s patron saint continues. On Sunday, October 18, 2026, within the picturesque setting of Villa del Seminario in Canicattini Bagni, a new appointment in the “In Dialogue with Lucia” series will take place, designed as a day of communion, prayer and fraternity.

The day’s program

The initiative will feature the participation and spiritual guidance of the highest diocesan authorities, offering the faithful a moment of community reflection:

09:30: Welcome of the faithful and participants.

Welcome of the faithful and participants. 10:00: Spiritual formation meeting presided over by Mons. Sebastiano Amenta , Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Syracuse.

Spiritual formation meeting presided over by , Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Syracuse. 12:00: Celebration of Holy Mass.

Celebration of Holy Mass. 13:30: Shared packed lunch in fraternity.

Shared packed lunch in fraternity. 16:30: Conclusion of activities and farewells.

President Sebastiano Ricupero: “Nurture and Spread Devotion”

The event represents an important stage in the pastoral journey accompanying the Syracuse community toward the traditional December celebrations:

“The Deputazione has long promoted a series of spiritual formation meetings for all devotees. An initiative that helps create a personal and community path of nurturing and spreading devotion to our patron saint. Sunday will also be a moment of celebration because we will come together to listen to the words of our Vicar and to share a meal together,” declared the president of the Deputazione, avv. Sebastiano Ricupero.

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