Priolo: An Afternoon of Poetry and Music as “La Corte dei Miracoli” by Francesco Marcì Is Presented at the Library

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PRIOLO GARGALLO – An afternoon dedicated to emotions, great literature and music. The municipal library of Priolo Gargallo hosted the presentation of the book “La Corte dei Miracoli”, by author Francesco Marcì. The event, the second in a series of literary afternoons promoted locally, was attended by mayor Pippo Gianni and drew a very large audience, including visitors from various towns across the province.

Myths, Pain and Rebirth: Francesco Marcì’s Story

The meeting opened with a speech by Rita Limer, an expert consultant to the mayor, who introduced the themes of the work, emphasizing the deep connection between the written word and harmony: “Poetry is music for the heart. Music is poetry for the soul.”

During the presentation, Francesco Marcì guided the audience through the pages of his book:

The themes of the work: Blending mythological references and real-life stories, the author addressed the challenges that life presents to the most vulnerable, striking chords of pain as well as hope and rebirth.

Blending mythological references and real-life stories, the author addressed the challenges that life presents to the most vulnerable, striking chords of pain as well as hope and rebirth. From solitude to sharing: A narrative journey in which the characters’ loneliness transforms into a choral song of notes, empathy and social redemption.

A Unique Atmosphere of Words and Violin Notes

Adding to the evocative afternoon at the library was the artistic contribution of the masters involved in the event: the narrating voice of Maurizio Modica brought some of the book’s most significant passages to life, accompanied by the violin melodies of maestro Christian Bianca.

The cultural event was also attended by Francesco Aparo, president of the Arcobaleno social cooperative, bearing witness to the strong link between cultural promotion and social commitment in the Priolo area.