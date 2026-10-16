State-Region Short Circuit Over Marsala and Petrosino Tornadoes: After Senate Slip-Up, Schifani Approves €20 Million Plan

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PALERMO / MARSALA – An embarrassing bureaucratic blunder played out in the Senate chamber, followed by a scramble for damage control at Palazzo d’Orléans. This is the backdrop to the management of the emergency linked to the two devastating tornadoes that struck Marsala and Petrosino in the Trapani area on October 9, leaving behind a trail of destruction and staggering damage.

The Senate Slip-Up: Musumeci-Region Exchange

It was the Minister for Civil Protection, Nello Musumeci, who shone a light on institutional delays. Answering a question during Question Time at Palazzo Madama about extreme weather events in Sicily, the central government representative stunned the chamber with a statement that embarrassed the regional executive:

“Regarding the recent calamitous events in Marsala and other areas in the province of Trapani, mentioned by the questioners, it must be noted that no request has been received from the Sicilian Region for a declaration of a national-level state of emergency,” Musumeci declared, adding: “Should it arrive, I will personally expedite the assessment phase.”

The revelation raised serious doubts about the efficiency of the regional bureaucracy, which was caught off guard while local communities were still tallying the damage.

Palazzo d’Orléans’ Response: Resolution and Special Commissioner

Following the Roman short circuit, the Region’s counter-move was swift. In an executive meeting, the government led by Renato Schifani formally declared a regional state of crisis and emergency for the municipalities of Marsala and Petrosino, lasting 12 months. The director general of Sicilian Civil Protection, Salvo Cocina, was appointed extraordinary commissioner to manage the critical phase.

President Renato Schifani defended the speed of the intervention:

“With the swiftness we promised during the site visit the day after the two devastating vortices, as soon as we received the Civil Protection report, we took the necessary measures. We are supporting the municipalities with the resources needed to restore essential infrastructure, and we will also assist affected businesses. The Region is here; no one will be left alone,” the Governor declared.

Damage Tally: Nearly €20 Million

Technical inspections and estimates provided by local authorities paint a picture of extreme severity: