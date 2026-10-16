Wine sector crisis: CIA summoned to Alcamo on October 20 for a public assembly on the future of vineyards

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ALCAMO (TRAPANI) – To take stock of the situation and define a common line of action, CIA Agricoltori Sicilia Occidentale has organized a public assembly open to all winegrowers in the area for Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at 5:30 PM, at the Enoteca Regionale located in the Castello dei Conti di Modica in Alcamo.

Four years of emergency: drought and price hikes suffocate businesses

The meeting arises from the need to give voice to a sector at breaking point, hit by devastating climatic and economic factors:

Drought damage: Over the past four years, the lack of rainfall has caused severe production contractions in most vineyards in the Trapani and Palermo areas.

Over the past four years, the lack of rainfall has caused severe production contractions in most vineyards in the Trapani and Palermo areas. Soaring costs: Added to the water emergency are the collapse of grape delivery prices and the continuous rise in management costs (fuel, fertilizers and pesticides), which are wiping out the profit margins of agricultural businesses.

Associations’ demands: “Direct compensation for winegrowers”

The Italian Confederation of Farmers of Western Sicily is calling on regional and national institutions to immediately change their approach to managing public contributions and compensation: