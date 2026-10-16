Tornado in Marsala: 70-Year-Old Man Dies in Palermo Hospital After Car Was Swept Away

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

MARSALA / PALERMO – A tragic end to the aftermath of the violent storm that devastated Marsala and Petrosino on October 9. This morning, Antonino Fortunato, 70, died at Palermo hospital after a week in critical condition, having sustained severe injuries when a devastating tornado struck.

How the Accident Unfolded on the State Road

The tragic event occurred while the man was driving his car with his wife along the state road connecting Mazara del Vallo to Marsala:

The 4-meter flight: The couple’s car was hit head-on by the fury of the tornado, which lifted the vehicle and hurled it below the road surface after a terrifying leap of over four meters.

The couple’s car was hit head-on by the fury of the tornado, which lifted the vehicle and hurled it below the road surface after a terrifying leap of over four meters. The couple’s conditions: The 70-year-old’s wife miraculously escaped unharmed. Fortunato, however, suffered extremely serious injuries in the crash, requiring an emergency transfer to the hospital in the Sicilian capital, where his heart stopped beating seven days later.

The man’s death further worsens the toll of the tragedy that has struck the Trapani community.

Key Phrases

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Tags

Marsala, Petrosino, Palermo, Trapani, Crime News, Tornado, Bad Weather, Mourning, Sicily News