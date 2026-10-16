Shame in Cep, Palermo: Fire Brigade surrounded and robbed while extinguishing a fire

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PALERMO – A serious and shocking incident occurred in the Cep district of Palermo, on via Filippo Paladino. A Fire Brigade team, which had urgently intervened to put out fires set to several piles of waste along the streets in the area, fell victim to a veritable criminal blitz while performing their duties.

The ambush dynamics and the theft of equipment

While the firefighters were working to secure the area and extinguish the toxic blazes, the situation rapidly deteriorated:

The encirclement: A group of young people on several scooters surrounded the rescue vehicles, starting to speed around the fire trucks to create chaos and distract the personnel on duty.

A group of young people on several scooters surrounded the rescue vehicles, starting to speed around the fire trucks to create chaos and distract the personnel on duty. The raid: Exploiting the confusion and the tense moments of the firefighting operations, some members of the group managed to open the compartments of the emergency vehicles, stealing and carrying away important work tools essential for emergency activities.

Carabinieri launch investigation

The Carabinieri have opened an investigation into the incident, intervening to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the events. Investigators are sifting through testimonies and checking for the possible presence of surveillance cameras in the area to identify those responsible for the very serious act, which risks compromising the functionality of the emergency vehicles operating in the city.