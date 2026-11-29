Follow us and help us grow

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE / SPORT – A clear away win for Proger Chieti 1975, who took Syracuse by storm, defeating Teamnetwork Albatro Nextgen 45-30 (11-19 at half-time). A one-sided match in which the visiting side showed greater experience and determination from the very first exchanges, making it an uphill afternoon for the hosts against the league’s third-placed team.

The Abruzzese team fielded a particularly wide offensive rotation, with every player on court, including the second goalkeeper Santoleri, scoring at least once; Santoleri himself netted two goals.

Coach Martelli’s comments and the trip to Teramo

After the match, Syracuse coach Lorenzo Martelli acknowledged the gap seen on court and turned the team’s focus towards the end of the first half of the season.

For the blue-and-orange side, the schedule immediately presents another tough away test: next week Teamnetwork Albatro Nextgen will travel to face Lions Teramo, the current league leaders.

The match score sheet