Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE / CULTURE – The curtain falls today on “Gardens of the soul”, the exhibition project staged at the Urban Center in Syracuse and curated by master Luigi Fatuzzo of the Bottega d’Arte. The initiative, opened as part of the Education Festival founded by Pino Pennisi and dedicated this year to the memory of Matteo di Franca, offered a reading of the garden not only as landscape or botany, but as an inner dimension tied to listening, care and personal growth.

On display are the paintings produced in the workshop by children and adults, presented by the art historian Dario Bottaro. Flowers, gardens, animals, ceramics and colours form an intergenerational journey in which creativity becomes a common language and a space for sharing.

From Van Gogh’s inspiration to Simone Stuto and Orpheus

The students’ work takes shape from the encounter between two artistic references:

the chromatic and material force of Vincent van Gogh ’s floral paintings, understood as a direct expression of vitality and emotion;

’s floral paintings, understood as a direct expression of vitality and emotion; the intimate and enchanted imagery of Simone Stuto’s secret gardens.

Alongside the students’ pieces, the exhibition features an original work loaned by Simone Stuto himself and a canvas by master Luigi Fatuzzo inspired by the myth of Orpheus, who could enchant the forest animals through the universal language of music and art.

Remembering Matteo di Franca and the thanks

The entire project reaffirms the educational, community and therapeutic value of art, preserving the memory of Matteo di Franca in a sign of beauty and participation.

The initiative’s balance sheet includes thanks to the head of Syracuse’s Urban Center Rossana Geraci, to the deputy mayor Edy Bandiera, to Carmen Castelluccio, wife of Pino Pennisi, and to Ilenia Bell’Arte for their support of the exhibition.