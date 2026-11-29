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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The national festival dedicated to artisanal panettone has reached its third edition, with a large turnout of renowned Sicilian master pastry chefs

The event takes place at the Salone delle Fontane in EUR (Via Ciro il Grande 10).

Created and organised by Fabio Carnevali and Stefano Albano — with support from the presidency of the Lazio region and ARSIAL, and under the patronage of the MIMIT and Rome Capitale’s major events department — the event is a benchmark for the large leavened goods sector and a fixed date in the Christmas period, having drawn over 4,500 visitors last year.

The programme keeps its established format, centred on a challenge between pastry shops and bakeries from across Italy. A panel of experts will judge the leavened goods to award the Best Panettone in Italy in the Traditional Classic and Chocolate categories. The special awards are also back:

Best Gourmet Panettone, open to Michelin-starred chefs and master pizza makers

Best Packaging

Best Communication

Foreign Press Award

Audience Award

Hosting the day will be journalist and TV personality Barbara Politi, a writer for La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno where she runs the weekly column “Tour del Gusto”.