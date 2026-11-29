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CANICATTINI BAGNI, SYRACUSE / POLITICS – The formation of the MPA–Grande Sicilia municipal council group in Canicattini Bagni will be formalised on Monday, with the addition of municipal councillors Nunzio Garro and Claudia Monteforte. The initiative marks a new step in the movement’s local roots, with the aim of influencing the town’s administrative activity and development.

Before the group is formally established, the party will request a meeting with mayor Paolo Amenta to discuss the distribution of responsibilities within the majority and review the political and administrative balance.

The debate in the chamber and the link with the Region

“We are convinced there is still a lot to do for Canicattini,” Garro and Monteforte said. “Our intention is to contribute to the administrative work and political debate. We are open to dialogue and collaboration with the other municipal councillors, civic and moderate, in the town. In our view, it is necessary to strengthen the relationship between institutions and citizens while also making the connection between the local area and regional institutions increasingly effective.”

In their statement, the two councillors expressed particular thanks to Giuseppe Carta for his constant availability and commitment to the Canicattini community, also recalling the latest funding allocated for the refurbishment and restoration of the Parish Church of Maria SS. Ausiliatrice. They also thanked the Grande Sicilia–MPA leadership for the growth and participation process.

Coordinator Sebastiano Ficara’s words

“The formation of the council group represents an important step in the party’s growth in the town,” said Sebastiano Ficara, Grande Sicilia’s town coordinator. “The addition of councillors Garro and Monteforte confirms our intention to strengthen our institutional presence and build an open political project in the community’s interest.”

With the creation of the council group, Grande Sicilia thus opens a new phase of political and administrative presence in Canicattini Bagni, reaffirming its willingness to work in the interests of the citizens.