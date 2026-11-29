Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

CASALNUOVO, NAPLES / NEWS – A tragedy unfolded overnight in the Naples area, where a girl of just 14, identified by the initials M.V., lost her life due to a severe allergic reaction triggered after eating food.

According to an initial reconstruction by the Carabinieri’s radio mobile unit in Castello di Cisterna, the teenager had gone out with some friends and visited a pizzeria in Casalnuovo to get a takeaway pizza to eat together. Although she had a dairy allergy—presumably to lactose or milk proteins—the 14-year-old tried a slice of margherita after removing the mozzarella.

The collapse at home and the rescue attempt

Once she returned to her home in Casalnuovo, the girl began to show the first worrying symptoms. In an attempt to counter the reaction, she was given a corticosteroid, but it was not enough to improve her condition.

The mother, after contacting the friends her daughter had spent the evening with to find out what had happened, immediately called 118. The 14-year-old was taken to the ambulance accompanied by her father, but her condition deteriorated during the journey: by the time they arrived at the emergency room of the Villa dei Fiori clinic, it was too late.