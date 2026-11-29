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LIFESTYLE & HOROSCOPE – A transitional week opens between the end of November and the first days of December, an astrological bridge that invites you to sort out work commitments, practical matters and feelings before the approach of the holidays. With the Sun in Sagittarius pushing towards new horizons and quicker decisions, here is what the stars hold from 29 November to 6 December 2026 for each sign.

♈ Aries (21 March – 19 April)

A lively and stimulating week. At work, the desire to get involved in a project that has been on hold in recent weeks returns; Tuesday and Wednesday bring useful answers. In love, a little extra patience is needed to avoid arguments born of haste; for singles, unplanned meetings are favoured over the weekend.

Lucky day: Wednesday 2 December.

♉ Taurus (20 April – 20 May)

Useful days for settling accounts, deadlines and outstanding practical matters. On the professional front, a negotiation that requires caution but promises stability moves forward. In relationships, the need for concreteness and complicity prevails: quiet evenings at home are good, though it is best to avoid dwelling on old misunderstandings.

Lucky day: Friday 4 December.

♊ Gemini (21 May – 20 June)

Some bureaucratic or communication slowdowns at the start of the week should not discourage you: from Thursday the picture becomes smoother. At work, it is best to select priorities without wasting energy. In love, there is a need to clarify a lingering doubt; dialogue is especially favoured on Saturday.

Lucky day: Saturday 5 December.

♋ Cancer (21 June – 22 July)

A week of emotional and organisational recovery. At the office or in business, you manage to close a demanding case, gaining peace of mind for December. In love, greater tenderness returns: those in a relationship rediscover harmony, while single hearts would do well not to postpone an unexpected invitation.

Lucky day: Monday 30 November.

♌ Leo (23 July – 22 August)

The stars support initiatives, creativity and professional contacts: it is a good time to stand out or put forward a proposal. Just watch out for impulsive spending between Thursday and Friday. In love, passion grows, but it is important to listen to your partner’s needs too, without always wanting to take the lead.

Lucky day: Thursday 3 December.

♍ Virgo (23 August – 22 September)

A week that demands balance between family duties and work commitments. A minor domestic hiccup may require reorganisation between Tuesday and Wednesday, but with method you will sort everything out. In love, it is better to set aside excessive rationality and make room for spontaneity at the weekend.

Lucky day: Sunday 6 December.

♎ Libra (23 September – 22 October)

A good pace for contacts, travel and collaborations: a call or message midweek could open an interesting opportunity at work. In personal relationships, the desire for lightness and sincere conversation returns; it is a great time to mend a distance with a friend or partner.

Lucky day: Tuesday 1 December.

♏ Scorpio (23 October – 21 November)

High focus on financial matters and end-of-year choices. At work, you have the right intuition to understand where to invest time and energy. In love, your charm is growing: intense days between Wednesday and Thursday, with the chance to clarify what truly matters.

Lucky day: Thursday 3 December.

♐ Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December)

With the Sun in your sign, energy takes centre stage. This is the right week to take a personal initiative, start a change or plan a trip. At work, encouraging confirmations arrive; in love, enthusiasm is contagious and makes the weekend particularly promising for new encounters.

Lucky day: Sunday 29 November.

♑ Capricorn (22 December – 19 January)

A week of preparation and strategy: before speeding up in December, it is best to carefully observe others’ moves and refine the details of a project. Some temporary fatigue should be managed by making time for rest. In love, concrete gestures are worth more than a thousand words, especially on Friday.

Lucky day: Friday 4 December.

♒ Aquarius (20 January – 18 February)

Exchanges with friends, colleagues and work groups bring fresh ideas and new perspectives. In the middle of the week, an unusual but stimulating proposal may arrive. In love, the desire to share common projects returns; for singles, meetings in social or cultural settings are favoured.

Lucky day: Wednesday 2 December.

♓ Pisces (19 February – 20 March)

An important week on the professional front: determination is needed to secure an expected result, avoiding distractions or delays. Even with plenty of commitments, you will rediscover calm and inspiration over the weekend. In love, there is room for sincere dialogue and tenderness, especially between Saturday and Sunday.