Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PALERMO / POLITICS & INSTITUTIONS – The return to direct elections in the former provinces and progress towards the 2027–2029 Stability Law dominate Sicily’s political scene in late November. Between Palazzo d’Orléans, Sala d’Ercole and the regions, the past week has seen institutional debate accelerate on reforms, public finances and industrial emergencies.

The former provinces issue and the plan for a single text at the ARS

The debate on intermediate bodies was reignited by the Council of Ministers green-lighting the delegated bill to restore direct elections in the provinces, which was welcomed by the President of the Sicilian Region Renato Schifani. He called for rapid discussions at Palazzo dei Normanni, requesting an open vote so that responsibility for the choices is taken openly.

The regional minister responsible for local authorities Francesca Garigliano took the same line, stressing the need to move beyond the current system—where the mayors of provincial capital cities automatically lead the metropolitan cities, excluding voters in the rest of the province. Meanwhile, at the Sicilian Regional Assembly (ARS), work is under way on merging the various reform proposals already submitted (including those from Lega, Democrazia Cristiana, Movimento per l’Autonomia and Grande Sicilia) into a single reform text, aligning the region’s timetable with the national implementing decrees.

Regional finances, Stability Law and the ZES

On the economic and financial front, the regional government claims credit for the recovery: speaking in recent days about the executive’s results, Schifani highlighted the shift from a deficit of €4 billion to a surplus of €7.4 billion, also pointing to rising employment on the island, the regional waste plan and the process for waste-to-energy plants, while calling on the national government for more effective incentives for the south within the ZES.

At the ARS, after the approval of the update to the regional economy and finance document (NADEFR 2027–2029) and the reform of the regional management, the spotlight now turns to the committees and the Stability Law, an area where the opposition is pressing the regional executive on unfinished works, infrastructure and links with industrial and port areas.

Health, construction and water management: the other hot issues

Alongside institutional reforms, several sectoral fronts remain active: