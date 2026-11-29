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NEWS & TRANSPORT – Anyone planning to travel by rail at the end of next week will have to contend with a 24-hour stoppage. From 9pm on Thursday 3 December to 9pm on Friday 4 December 2026, a national protest involving staff of the FS Italiane Group has been called by several trade unions as part of a general strike.

The company has already warned passengers in an official notice: across the entire network there may be full or partial cancellations, diversions and delays. The disruption will affect both medium- and long-distance services, such as Frecce and Intercity, as well as local connections. As almost always happens during rail strikes, the impact on services may be felt a little before 9pm on Thursday and continue in the hours immediately after the protest ends.

Guaranteed services for commuters and assured trains

As the strike falls on a working day, the usual protections for commuters using Trenitalia regional trains remain in place: essential services will therefore be guaranteed on Friday 4 December from 6am to 9am and from 6pm to 9pm.

Long-distance travellers are in a different position, as Trenitalia has drawn up its usual list of national services that will run. For passengers already on board when the strike begins at 9pm on Thursday, the train will continue to its final destination only if that destination can be reached within 60 minutes of the start of the strike; otherwise the train may stop at a previous station.