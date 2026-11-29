Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PALERMO / HEALTH & POLITICS – “We were right: a cancer machine was bought and never used. €12 million thrown away, while private healthcare makes millions.” This is the allegation reposted on Facebook by Ismaele La Vardera, the regional MP, who has returned to the case of the cyclotron at Villa Sofia hospital in Palermo, a piece of equipment considered vital for cancer diagnosis.

In his post, the MP for the Sicilian Regional Assembly explains that, following rumours that the machine had remained unused in the hospital, he launched an investigation a few months ago and has now received confirmation after a request for documents.

The cancer diagnosis issue and the formal complaint to the Court of Auditors

According to La Vardera’s social media post, the equipment – valued at €12 million – has never been switched on, while cancer patients are forced to turn to a private facility that, he claims, is linked to a prominent Forza Italia politician.

“I have reported everything to the Court of Auditors,” La Vardera wrote. “This is who we are: we denounce things on social media, but above all in the right places.” The MP adds that he expects resistance (“They will do everything to stop us; we are touching on millions in interests”) and concludes by reiterating: “The question that haunts me remains: why does no one know, and why do so many know and pretend not to? They will not stop us.”