Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Open from 9am, access to pay respects to the former police chief Gianni De Gennaro – who died on 21 November – was restricted by the family to relatives, friends and close acquaintances.

Throughout the day, numerous institutional figures from the political and military world paid their respects: among the first was the police chief Pisani, followed by the former Carabinieri general Mario Mori – who described his presence as “a moral duty” towards a man with whom he shared collaboration and mutual respect –, the former prime minister Gianni Letta and the former ministers Angelino Alfano and Luciana Lamorgese.

The coffin had arrived in Rome overnight after an autopsy carried out yesterday at the Institute of Legal Medicine at Careggi hospital in Florence, on the orders of the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Grosseto: preliminary findings revealed no signs of injuries caused by third parties.

The body will remain in the chapel until Monday 30 November, when the funeral procession will depart for the solemn funeral scheduled for 12 noon at the Basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli, in the presence of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella.