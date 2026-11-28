Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE / POLITICS & CURRENT AFFAIRS – “I share the demands of the Ortigia Cittadinanza Resistente Committee for transparency in water management. They concern all citizens of the province, who have a right to know who makes the decisions, who oversees them and how the money from bills is used.” The comment on the integrated water service in the Syracuse area comes from Luca Cannata, an MP for Fratelli d’Italia and vice-chair of the Budget Committee in the Chamber of Deputies.

In his remarks, Cannata recalled the roles of the ATI — chaired by the mayor of Syracuse Francesco Italia, with planning and oversight duties through the Assembly of Mayors, the Management Board and the technical structure — and of Aretusacque, the operational manager with its own corporate bodies, including the Supervisory Board chaired by Giuseppe Assenza (a process supported by Italia and Carta). He stressed that both must account for their activities and results. The MP also noted that Avola, Carlentini, Francofonte and Portopalo have contested the methods and governance structure from the outset, with Avola again calling for verification and effective public oversight even at the ATI Assembly meeting on 3 November.

Questions on investments, private partner and user rights

Linking his own documentary requests and the formal complaint submitted to the ANAC, Cannata listed the points on which he is seeking clarity and public data:

Area Plan and tariffs: with around €366 million earmarked over 30 years, how much was implemented in 2026 and what is planned for 2027 (works, amounts, sources, areas, deadlines) and what the impact on bills will be;

with around earmarked over 30 years, how much was implemented in and what is planned for (works, amounts, sources, areas, deadlines) and what the impact on bills will be; Private partner and regional advance: the economic terms, advances, repayments and fees of the private partner, as well as the allocation, guarantees and coordination of the €6 million regional advance to the ATI, to be repaid over ten years interest-free;

the economic terms, advances, repayments and fees of the private partner, as well as the allocation, guarantees and coordination of the regional advance to the ATI, to be repaid over ten years interest-free; Service and ARERA safeguards: actual response times to complaints, quality of assistance, restorations and compensation recognised for users.

“Those in charge must explain, those who oversee must account”

Cannata reiterated that Aretusacque must provide this information and the ATI must publish the results of its checks, pledging to continue his commitment to ensure transparency, investment and efficient services for families and businesses across the province of Syracuse.