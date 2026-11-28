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PALERMO / ECONOMY & WORK – “The alarm raised by Ance Sicilia over the impact of soaring material costs and payment delays by public bodies cannot and must not go unheeded.” The warning comes from Giovanni Pistorio, general secretary of Fillea Cgil Sicilia, commenting on a situation that sees 755 construction sites at risk on the island, 477 of them tied to public works funded by local authorities (63.2%), where the union says immediate action is possible.

According to Salvo Carnevale, Fillea Cgil Sicilia secretary, a crisis in construction risks triggering an “avalanche effect” across the entire regional economy, given the sector’s high capacity to activate other supply chains (up to 94%) and the weight of intermediate goods and services purchases (about 70% of production value, mostly in areas near the sites).

The economic and employment multiplier figures

Based on the sector’s economic multiplier estimates cited by the union, an investment of €1,000 million in construction generates a total economic impact of about €3,374 million:

€1,000 million in the construction sector;

in the construction sector; €1,013 million in sectors directly and indirectly linked to construction;

in sectors directly and indirectly linked to construction; €1,361 million in sectors activated by the multiplier effect of household spending.

On the employment front, every ten new jobs in construction activate just over three in related productive sectors.

“Do not subordinate the economy to the electoral calendar”

Pistorio warns that the mechanism risks working in reverse as a crisis multiplier, hitting the materials, plant, transport, technical and professional services, trade and tertiary sectors, and urges that available resources not be frozen ahead of electoral deadlines: “A financial resource used today can save a business, ensure a site’s productive continuity, protect jobs and allow a public work to be completed.” Hence the request for an urgent meeting with the presidency of the Region of Sicily, together with businesses and unions, to identify resources, speed up payments and implement operational measures.

Carnevale echoes the call to act before the liquidity crisis turns into a solvency crisis, a chain of bankruptcies, an employment abyss or new unfinished works—especially on secondary roads—while Pistorio concludes by stressing that the cost of inaction would far exceed that of timely intervention.