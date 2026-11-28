Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

One dead, one in detention and an armed fugitive

One dead, one in detention and a man still at large: this is the toll of the shootout that broke out on the afternoon of Friday 27 November in San Pietro di Cavarzere, in the province of Venice, during a police operation involving three suspects. The mayor has urged residents to stay indoors and report any suspicious activity.

How the shooting unfolded

Officers had reached an isolated house where the three men were when, from inside the building, several gunshots were fired, sparking an exchange of fire. During the initial escape, one of the three — who was subject to a precautionary custody order — was killed by a gunshot a few hundred metres from the building. A second man was detained, while the third, who was armed, vanished in the late afternoon.

Who is the fugitive: Ervis Murra

The wanted man is Ervis Murra, 37, born in Albania on 29 April 1989, who fled into the Venetian countryside wearing only underwear. He is already known to the authorities for a long list of proceedings and reports in both Italy and Albania, linked to thefts, robberies (including armed robberies), extortion and handling stolen goods.

His judicial history in Italy began in the early 2000s: in the past he had already managed to escape from house arrest despite wearing an electronic tag. In June 2025 he was stopped in Naples, on corso Vittorio Emanuele, during a check: he had been wanted for three years after a final seven-year sentence for robbery, but managed to escape after a scuffle with officers, probably beginning his journey north to Italy at that point.

The mayor’s appeal to residents

The mayor of San Pietro di Cavarzere, Pierfrancesco Munari, has called on the public to exercise caution to avoid risks and not hinder the search. As reported by Il Gazzettino, the mayor has asked people to stay at home, avoid the area — particularly not to approach Ca’ Briani out of curiosity — and immediately notify the police, Carabinieri or other law enforcement agencies if they notice any unusual presence or movement, as the fugitive is crossing the local countryside and may seek shelter.

Munari also clarified that the three men do not appear to have ties to the Cavarzere area, but seem to have come from afar and used the Municipality only as a temporary base. Investigators are checking for any contacts or connections, while the local authority has offered support, including from the Municipal Police, without the need for additional reinforcements.