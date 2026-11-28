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SYRACUSE / POLITICS – “The return of direct elections for the provinces in Sicily is not just a matter of institutional or administrative reorganisation, but a fight to restore democracy and representation for local areas.” The comment on the debate over reinstating intermediate bodies comes from Vincenzo Vinciullo, provincial coordinator of Grande Sicilia, who claims credit for the legislative initiative submitted to the Sicilian Regional Assembly (ARS) by the movement’s parliamentary group, whose signatories and proponents include the member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly Giuseppe Carta.

The bill at the ARS and Giuseppe Carta’s role

According to Vinciullo, the movement pre-empted the national executive’s move on direct voting for provincial leaders: “On reintroducing direct elections for the president and council of the province, Grande Sicilia and its parliamentary group got ahead of the national government by submitting our own bill, which we presented at an ARS press conference on 18 November.”

“We have always supported restoring direct elections for the former provinces as intermediate bodies capable of responding to citizens,” the politician continued. “Credit for this legislative proposal must go to Giuseppe Carta, one of the signatories. Carta has taken a direct role in this battle, making a concrete contribution to advancing a fundamental initiative. It is a true battle for democracy.”

From the 2017 regional law to the effects of the Delrio reform

In his remarks, the provincial coordinator also retraced the legislative steps of recent years on the island: “On 11 August 2017 the Sicilian Parliament approved regional law no. 17, of which I was the rapporteur, reintroducing the provinces. However, the national government’s challenge and the Constitutional Court’s ruling prevented the norm from being applied and thus the return of the provinces, which were rejected on that occasion.”

He was unequivocal in his assessment of the consequences of abolishing elected bodies: “It arose under the so-called Delrio law. At that time I was among the few who firmly opposed adopting that norm, but most members accepted it. Citizens were thus deprived of the chance to elect their representatives, with a further weakening of decisions that required a supra-municipal dimension. A senseless choice that created a gap in representation, whose consequences are still evident today.”

Appeal to political forces and recognition for regional minister Garigliano

In closing, Vinciullo also highlighted the regional executive’s commitment on local authorities and issued a cross-party appeal to Palazzo dei Normanni: “The Grande Sicilia parliamentary group and Giuseppe Carta have shown they are leading the fight to restore direct elections in the former provinces. We must also acknowledge the commitment shown by the regional minister responsible for local authorities, Francesca Garigliano, who has fought determinedly for their reintroduction since the day of her appointment.”

“The hope,” Vinciullo concluded, “is that, on the basis of the bill presented by Grande Sicilia and in light of the national government’s subsequent initiatives, all political forces will make a concrete contribution to restoring the provinces so as to return to citizens the right to choose their own representatives.”