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Volandri: “It is the fruit of a huge effort behind the scenes”

On Sunday at 3pm the Azzurri will face the winner of Spain vs Great Britain to defend the title

Italy have reached a fourth consecutive Davis Cup final after overcoming Czechia in an intense tie. At the press conference, captain Filippo Volandri celebrated the unity of the Azzurri, stressing that the result stems from a decade of planning and the contribution of everyone involved in the campaign, on and off the court.

The driving force Musetti and the doubles move

The star of the day was Lorenzo Musetti. First he levelled the tie by winning his singles against Jiri Lehecka to make it 1-1, then he immediately returned to court alongside Andrea Vavassori for the decisive doubles against the same Lehecka and Tomas Machac.

What surprised everyone the evening before was Volandri’s last-minute change of line-up, replacing the announced Matteo Berrettini with Musetti just an hour before the match. It mirrored a move by Czech captain Tomas Berdych, who left out the specialists Patrik Rikl and Adam Pavlasek. “I wanted to harness Lorenzo’s energy after he had just played a stunning singles,” Volandri explained. “I spoke to Matteo and we were in complete agreement: it was yet another shared decision for the good of the team.”

A decade of work underpins the success

Volandri then broadened his perspective to the federation’s journey, recalling the ten years he has spent leading the men’s technical sector alongside Michelangelo Dell’Edera: “We have followed these players for a long time. In recent years we have won by often changing the protagonists, adapting to the absences of players of the calibre of Berrettini, Sinner or Musetti himself. This has made us a solid team regardless of who is on court. Behind these results there are the 20 people here with us and many more who work tirelessly in the background every day.”

Towards Sunday’s final

After a well-earned day of rest, the Azzurri will take to the court on Sunday at 3pm against whoever wins between Spain and Great Britain.

A satisfied and calm Lorenzo Musetti also took the opportunity to clear the air after recent criticism: “We are going to enjoy the victory and use the day off to recover and study our next opponents. Our strength is the harmony in the locker room: we will go out there to have fun and give our all.”