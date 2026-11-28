Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

NOTO, SYRACUSE / NEWS & ENVIRONMENT – Two goats and a dog forced into a cramped space, with no food or water, were rescued and secured by officers from the National Police (Polizia di Stato) at the Noto police station. The operation was triggered by a report sent by a citizen via YouPol, the official and free app of the National Police that allows users to send reports of crimes and dangerous situations to operational rooms.

The raid with ASP vets and the report

The police intervened at a plot of land in the municipality of Noto together with veterinary surgeons from the provincial health authority (ASP), confirming the animals’ poor detention conditions, incompatible with their ethological needs and worsened by the lack of water and food.

At the end of the checks, a 52-year-old man was reported for the crimes of abandoning animals and violating the ban on keeping pets on a chain.

Seizure of the dog and custody of the goats

On the instructions of the health personnel who intervened: