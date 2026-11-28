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PALERMO / POLITICS & NEWS – The Court of Auditors for Sicily on appeal has upheld the order for former Sicilian Regional Assembly MP Rudy Maira to repay €237,000 in connection with the misuse of parliamentary group funds at the ARS. The court declared inadmissible the appeal for revocation lodged by Maira to have the accounting judgment against him annulled.

In its ruling, the accounting judges rejected the extraordinary challenge and confirmed the defeat of the former regional MP, also ordering him to pay €112 in legal costs.

The two tracks of the case: accounting justice and criminal proceedings

The Court of Auditors’ decision concerns the financial damage linked to the management of contributions intended for the parliamentary groups at Palazzo dei Normanni (where Maira had served as group leader for the UDC), for which the obligation to repay the ARS therefore remains.

On the criminal side of the same investigation into the so-called “crazy expenses” at the Sicilian Regional Assembly — after a first-instance conviction in 2020 — Maira was acquitted on appeal in May 2023 on several charges because “the offence did not exist”, while a remaining €2,000 charge was time-barred. The favourable outcome in the criminal case has not, however, affected the accounting judgment, which follows independent criteria of administrative and financial liability.