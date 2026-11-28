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PRIOLO GARGALLO, SYRACUSE / CULTURE & SOCIETY – The municipal administration of Priolo Gargallo continues its commitment to raising awareness against violence towards women. Following the performance “Senza Rossetto”, the red lighting of the town hall and the video made with local associations, tonight — Saturday 28 November at 7pm — the Teatro Comunale will host “Libera”.

The event, with free entry while seats last, is designed to engage the public in a collective moment of reflection and participation, reaffirming a firm rejection of all forms of gender-based violence.

The message from mayor Pippo Gianni

“An appointment for reflection and participation,” mayor Pippo Gianni said, “aimed at the whole community, to keep attention high on an issue that cannot be addressed in just one day, but requires commitment, listening, closeness to victims and responsibility every day.”

“Libera is an invitation not to look the other way, not to downplay, not to justify,” the mayor concluded. “Every woman must know that in Priolo she is not alone, that the institutions are here and that her voice will be heard.”