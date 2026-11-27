Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.
CATANIA / SOCIAL & SOLIDARITY – “Even a panettone under the Christmas tree can be a privilege. What many families see as a small traditional gesture is by no means a given for others.” With this reflection, the Banco Alimentare della Sicilia ODV is launching its Christmas campaign, which this year also involves the academic world in partnership with the University of Catania.
The aim is to tackle the exclusion linked to food poverty, support the recovery and distribution of surplus food, and promote the culture of giving in a context where the Food Bank currently assists 190,000 people across the island through its network of local partner organisations.
Charity stalls at the University of Catania
To bring the themes of solidarity and the fight against food poverty into places of learning, three charity stalls are planned (all from 9am to 1pm):
- Monday 30 November: Department of Political and Social Sciences (Palazzo Pedagaggi, via Vittorio Emanuele II, 49);
- Thursday 3 December: Department of Economics and Business (Palazzo delle Scienze, corso Italia, 55);
- Wednesday 16 December: Torre Biologica “Ferdinando Latteri” (via S. Sofia, 89).
The initiatives: from charity kits to the “suspended Christmas”
The festive proposals cover several fronts to involve citizens, businesses, institutions and associations:
- “A Christmas to share”: run with Eurospin, it offers a Christmas kit (minimum donation €5) with a small panettone, a drink and a reusable Food Bank bag. For information and reservations, call 340 889 3400;
- “A good Christmas for all”: aimed mainly at businesses, it involves Sicilian producers to combine Christmas gifts, support for the local economy and corporate social responsibility (catalogue available at
[https://lnkd.in/eP4pvNQE](https://lnkd.in/eP4pvNQE));
- “Suspended Christmas”: open to individuals, businesses, institutions and organisations to donate “A Christmas to share” kits to children in need, working with the Food Bank to choose the parishes or local associations to receive them, even for specific districts or municipalities.