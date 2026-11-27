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CATANIA / SOCIAL & SOLIDARITY – “Even a panettone under the Christmas tree can be a privilege. What many families see as a small traditional gesture is by no means a given for others.” With this reflection, the Banco Alimentare della Sicilia ODV is launching its Christmas campaign, which this year also involves the academic world in partnership with the University of Catania.

The aim is to tackle the exclusion linked to food poverty, support the recovery and distribution of surplus food, and promote the culture of giving in a context where the Food Bank currently assists 190,000 people across the island through its network of local partner organisations.

Charity stalls at the University of Catania

To bring the themes of solidarity and the fight against food poverty into places of learning, three charity stalls are planned (all from 9am to 1pm):

Monday 30 November: Department of Political and Social Sciences (Palazzo Pedagaggi, via Vittorio Emanuele II, 49);

Department of Political and Social Sciences (Palazzo Pedagaggi, via Vittorio Emanuele II, 49); Thursday 3 December: Department of Economics and Business (Palazzo delle Scienze, corso Italia, 55);

Department of Economics and Business (Palazzo delle Scienze, corso Italia, 55); Wednesday 16 December: Torre Biologica “Ferdinando Latteri” (via S. Sofia, 89).

The initiatives: from charity kits to the “suspended Christmas”

The festive proposals cover several fronts to involve citizens, businesses, institutions and associations: