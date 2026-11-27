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ROME / NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS – Twenty-five years have passed since the morning of 27 November 2001, when at 9.27am a violent explosion caused by a gas leak destroyed the building at number 32 on via Ventotene in the Montesacro district of Rome, killing eight people and leaving a deep mark on the city and the entire national Fire Brigade.

The victims of 27 November 2001

That morning, four members of team 6/A from the Nomentano station lost their lives in the line of duty after being called to investigate the source of a strong smell of gas reported by residents, secure the building and begin the evacuation:

Danilo Di Veglia

Sirio Corona

Fabio Di Lorenzo

Alessandro Manuelli

Four women who were inside the building also died in the explosion: Fabiana Perrone, Maria Grosso, Elena Proietti and Michela Camillo.

The Fire Brigade’s tribute 25 years on

A quarter of a century after the tragedy, the national Fire Brigade renews its remembrance of the fallen colleagues and the civilian victims through the testimony of firefighter Antonio Nebbia, who in a video recounts those dramatic moments and the sacrifice of his teammates as they worked to save other lives.