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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PRIOLO GARGALLO, SYRACUSE / CULTURE & ENTERTAINMENT – The curtain falls tonight on the 35th edition of the International Ballet Festival in Priolo Gargallo. The appointment is Friday 27 November at 8.30pm at the Teatro Comunale, where the Sibiu International Ballet company will perform “Ballet Gala”, a closing evening dedicated to some of the most famous choreographies in the classical repertoire.

The masterpieces on stage and the message from the administration

“To close this extraordinary edition of the Ballet Festival – say the mayor Pippo Gianni and the deputy mayor Alessandro Biamonte – will be masterpieces such as The Corsair, Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake and The Nutcracker: a succession of elegance, technique and harmony to celebrate dance in all its beauty.”

Times, tickets and reservations

Admission to tonight’s performance costs a symbolic €5. For information and reservations, call +39 334 2297020 or email arteviva.a@libero.it.