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PRIOLO GARGALLO / CULTURE & ENTERTAINMENT – The final two performances at the Teatro Comunale di Priolo Gargallo for the 35th International Ballet Festival, which is set to close the curtain on the event with the Sibiu International Ballet company. Both shows will start at 8.30pm.

Tomorrow: “Romeo and Juliet Rock Story” takes the stage

The first date is set for Thursday 26 November with “Romeo and Juliet Rock Story”, a contemporary reinterpretation of William Shakespeare’s famous masterpiece. On stage, a timeless story meets the energy of rock music, seen as an expression of rebellion and authenticity: Juliet thus embodies the desire to live and love without compromise, in a tale that invites the audience to follow their emotions and find the courage to go against the grain.

Friday 27 November: “Ballet Gala” with repertoire classics

The festival will conclude on Friday 27 November, again with the Sibiu International Ballet company, starring in “Ballet Gala”, an evening dedicated to the most celebrated choreographies of the classical tradition.

“Closing this extraordinary edition of the Ballet Festival,” said mayor Pippo Gianni and deputy mayor Alessandro Biamonte, “will be masterpieces such as The Corsair, The Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake and The Nutcracker: a succession of elegance, technique and harmony to celebrate dance in all its beauty.”